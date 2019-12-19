Chris Snow, an assistant general manager for the Calgary Flames who started his hockey career as the Wild beat writer for the Star Tribune, has been diagnosed with ALS.

Snow's wife, Kelsie, posted a letter on NHL.com detailing the diagnosis and treatment. ALS claimed the lives of Snow's father and two paternal uncles, she wrote.

Chris Snow, 38, covered the Wild for the Star Tribune in 2003-04 before taking the Red Sox beat at the Boston Globe. In 2006, he left journalism to become the Wild's director of hockey operations under General Manager Doug Risebrough, a role he filled until 2010. He joined the Flames working as a scout and in analytics and was promoted to assistant GM earlier this year.

Kelsie Smith Snow is a former sportswriter who covered the Twins for the St. Paul Pioneer Press. The Snows have two young children. (photo courtesy Calgary Flames)

Here is the text of Kelsie Snow's posting on the Flames website:

Dear Hockey Family,

I'm here to share news we prayed so hard we'd never have. Chris has been diagnosed with ALS. ALS is a horrible disease, and when we went to Miami to see one of the best ALS doctors and researchers out there, we prayed hard. We believe there are miracles in the world and maybe, maybe we would get one. And we did, just not the one we'd hoped for. In the same breath as the doctor telling us that Chris was in the early stages of ALS, he also gave us hope. The next step, he said, was to enroll Chris in a clinical trial for the most encouraging ALS gene therapy treatment to come along. The drug targets a specific genetic mutation that has devastated Chris' family. Just over one year ago Chris' dad passed away from ALS. We have also lost both of Chris' paternal uncles and his 28-year-old cousin to this disease.