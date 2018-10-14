The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-MN) is asking for the public's help in finding two 19-year-old women missing since early Saturday.

According to their families, Bushra Abdi and Zeynab (Hafsa) Abdalla, cousins who are both from Shakopee, left their respective workplaces during a break and later called 911 for help. They were last seen about 3 a.m. Saturday in a 2006 grey Chevy Impala, according to Abdalla's sister.

Abdi is described as 5 feet 9 and 135 pounds. Zeynab is 5 feet 8 and 115 to 120 pounds.

Shakopee police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 952-233-9400, 952-445-1411 or 911.

STAFF REPORTS