The enduring metal festival that still draws Twin Cities headbangers across the border into Cheesehead land, Rock Fest in Cadott, Wis., announced its 2019 lineup on Wednesday with heavy hitters including Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Five Finger Death Punch, Evanescene, Mastodon and Breaking Benjamin.

The 26th annual hard-rock campout is happening July 18-20 on the Chippewa Music Festival grounds just east of Chippewa Falls, Wis., where Country Fest is also held each June (about a 1¾-hour drive from the Twin Cities).

Tickets are on sale now via rock-fest.com starting at $89 for a three-day general-admission pass and $250 for reserved seats on up to the $3,900 “top-tier” VIP lounge pass. Single-day tickets are also available for $69. Camping packages start at $85.

There’s also a “Wednesday night bonus bash” geared toward ‘80s metalheads happening again July 17 with Jackyl, Stryper, Kix and other coolly misspelled bands. Other bands on the Thursday-Saturday lineups include P.O.D., Skillet, Killswitch Engage, Asking Alexandria, Lacuna Coil, Three Days Grace and In This Moment.

It sounds unlikely that the Northern Invasion festival will return to Somerset Amphitheater this May, so Rock Fest could stand alone for metalhead kicks in our area in 2019.

Here’s the poster with the full rundown of who’s playing when at Rock Fest.