Byron Buxton took batting practice Tuesday, and will do so again Wednesday or Thursday, pushing back his return from the disabled list. Buxton, hit on the right wrist by a Brad Keller pitch June 14, was eligible to return to action Tuesday, but manager Rocco Baldelli made it clear the team wants to give him another few days to recover.

“There are a few spots in the [wrist] where he still feels the deep bruise, and it’s still maybe bothering him a little bit,” Baldelli said.

The manager reiterated that the Twins have not decided whether to send the center fielder on a rehab assignment, though “the longer these things go, the more likely the odds go up just for needing to go out and get some at-bats.”

Meanwhile, Marwin Gonzalez did some running Tuesday and said his sore hamstring feels better, progress that Baldelli characterized as “75 percent” recovered. “The fact that he’s able to even be on his feet and run after undergoing a hamstring issue, that’s a very good thing,” Baldelli said.

And Ehire Adrianza, sidelined by “gastric issues” that have plagued him since childhood, pronounced himself ready to return once he is eligible Friday.

“I was feeling pretty weak. They’ve told me I’ve got to be better at eating,” said Adrianza, who suffers from ulcers. “No fried foods, that kind of stuff. More veggies.”

Max Kepler’s right elbow was swollen after he was hit by a Hunter Wood pitch in the fifth inning Tuesday, but X-rays showed no damage. Still, he’ll have a magnetic resonance imaging test on it Wednesday, just to make sure, Baldelli said.

“He’s going to be uncomfortable for a little while, and have to work though this, but the initial testing came back with nothing overly serious,” the manager said. “We’re going to keep monitoring him.”