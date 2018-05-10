– Byron Buxton is batting just .195, but his return to the Twins’ active roster will be met with open arms.

The speedy center fielder was activated from the 10-day disabled list Thursday after he recovered, enough, from a hairline fracture of his left big toe. The fracture may or may not be fully healed, but it is well enough for Buxton to tolerate some discomfort while he plays. He’ll be in the starting lineup tonight against the Angels.

Buxton missed the past 21 games.

The Twins optioned outfielder Ryan LaMarre to Class AAA Rochester. LaMarre hit .324 in 20 games.

Max Kepler made the majority of starts in center field while Buxton recovered but now will return to right field for his first major league game since April 12.

And, like that, the Twins first choice outfield is restored, a group that coined the phrase, “nothing falls between us except raindrops.”

Twins players gravitate toward Buxton, and they missed his presence in the lineup. Even when he’s scuffling at the plate, his ability to routinely make stunning catches in the outfield and impact the game with his speed has energized the club ever since he made his major league debut during the 2015 season. It’s an element that many clubs don’t have, and the Twins feel there’s a different vibe when Buxton is not in the lineup.

While the Twins lost 11 of 12 games to fall seven games under .500, Twins manager Paul Molitor remarked how things were different without their Gold and Platinum Glove-winning outfielder.

“I think everyone feels a little void when he’s not around,” Molitor said last month before a game at Yankee Stadium.

The Twins have stabilized since then, having won five straight games heading into a four-game series against the Angels that starts tonight. But Buxton will be needed against a Los Angeles team that is in second place in the American League West, right behind defending World Series champion Houston.

Buxton’s DL stint began on April 17 when he came down with a migraine before a game against Cleveland in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and was scratched from the lineup. He missed the two games in Puerto Rico and the entire three game series in St. Petersburg, Fla., that followed. But he began to feel better that weekend, and the Twins decided to send him to nearby Clearwater — where Class A Fort Myers happened to be playing — to get some at-bats.

It seemed like a reasonable decision at the time. The Twins could ensure that Buxton’s symptoms were gone, and he could face live pitching. But the move backfired when Buxton fouled a ball off his foot, suffering the fracture.

The Twins, and Buxton, hoped that he would be able to run on the toe in a few days, but he felt too much pain.

In addition to Buxton, third baseman Miguel Sano is out because a hamstring strain, righthander Ervin Santana is out until late June following surgery on his middle finger and shortstop Jorge Polanco is serving an 80-game suspension for violating MLB’s drug policy. Their absences certainly didn’t help the Twins out of the gate.

Now, nearly a month after he played in his last major league game, Buxton is back in the lineup as the Twins faced the Angels on Thursday.