8
NFL record for consecutive games with 100 or more receiving yards. Adam Thielen of the Vikings tied former Lions receiver Calvin Johnson for the record.
24
Rushing TDs since the start of the 2016 season for Latavius Murray. Only Todd Gurley (30) and Ezekiel Elliot (25) have more.
1
Interceptions for Saints QB Drew Brees this season — Harrison Smith of the Vikings got it Sunday.
More from Star Tribune
More From Sports
Twins
Red Sox top Dodgers for 4th World Series title in 15 seasons
Chris Sale's final pitch for this Boston juggernaut triggered a celebration on the Dodger Stadium infield, among thousands of fans who made their way to California — and even outside Fenway Park back home.
Vikings
No miracle, just mistakes: Saints beat Vikings 30-20
P.J. Williams was having a hard time keeping up with Minnesota's dominant wide receiver duo, with frequent attacks by the Vikings on the third-year nickel cornerback for New Orleans during long touchdown drives each of their first two possessions.
Motorsports
Hamilton beats Vettel to F1 title again
Lewis Hamilton and Sebastian Vettel hugged in a gesture of mutual respect between two drivers with nine Formula One championships between them.
Wolves
Will big numbers in NBA continue? Curry says wait and see
in just three quarters.
Vikings
A half-dozen NFL coaches worthy of praise this season
Some fans are shaking their heads in wonderment at the performances of some first-year head coaches who keep on losing. Others are campaigning to get…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.