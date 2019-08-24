Byron Buxton is expected to head out on a minor league rehabilitation assignment in the coming days, as he’s turned the corner in his recovery from a strained left shoulder suffered on Aug. 1 when he collided with a wall while attempting to run down a line drive in Miami.

Buxton on Friday took the field for early hitting, then fielded fly balls and ran the bases. His workout was supervised by head trainer Tony Leo and strength and conditioning director Ian Kadish.

Hitting coach James Rowson worked with Buxton in the batting cage and was very pleased with how he was swinging the bat.

All systems appear to be go for Buxton to take the next step in his road back to the lineup. The Twins hope Buxton can rejoin the team in time for the start of their road series in Detroit on Friday.

“Buck’s doing really well,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “He’s pretty much able to take part in everything we would want him to do. He took part in everything, felt good, and I think we’re getting to a point where he can go out some time soon and play in some rehab games and see how he’s feeling.”