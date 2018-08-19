Moving up

United Family Medicine, St. Paul, named Melissa Parker chief executive. Parker joined the organization in 2000 as chief operating officer an served as interim chief executive since January.

Parallel Technologies, Eden Prairie, named Amy Anderson chief financial officer. Anderson joined the company in 2016 as financial controller and worked for TripleTree and PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Benedictine Health System (BHS), Hermantown, Minn., named Jeri Reinhardt vice president of clinical services and performance excellence. Reinhardt joined BHS in 1999 as a quality integration manager and was named vice president, quality and performance excellence in 2016.

Halunen Law, Minneapolis, named Amy Boyle partner. Boyle joined the firm in 2015 and serves on the board for the Federal Bar Association’s Young Lawyers Division.

On the move

CHS, Inver Grove Heights, named Mary Kaul-Hottinger chief human resources officer effective Sept. 10. Kaul-Hottinger was vice president of human resources for Ecolab’s global businesses and held leadership positions at General Mills and Pillsbury.

GoKart Labs, Minneapolis, named Josh Cragun director of technology. Cragun was principal software architect for Haworth Media and is co-artistic director for Nimbus, a Minneapolis theater.

South Central College, North Mankato, named DeAnna Burt vice president of student and academic affairs. Burt was vice president of academic affairs for Baker College in Michigan and served on the board for Michigan American Council on Education.

American Time, Dassel, Minn., named Tim Fossey national sales manager. Fossey was client development manager for RevTrak and was a Unishippers franchisee.

On the board

National Judicial College named Marianne Short to the board. Short is chief legal officer for UnitedHealth Group.

National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers named Andy Birrell treasurer. Birrell is managing partner of Gaskins Bennett & Birrell in Minneapolis.









