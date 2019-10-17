Bronislau "Bronko" Nagurski is considered one of the top football players of all-time.

In 1929, playing for the University of Minnesota, he was named an All-America at two positions — fullback and defensive tackle — after leading the nation in rushing (737 yards) and anchoring the defense for the Gophers, who finished with a 6-2 record.

Following his college career, he played with the NFL's Chicago Bears from 1930-37 and 1943.

Nagurski was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in its inaugural year of 1951 and he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in its inaugural year in 1963.

He also had a long career as a professional wrestler, winning three world championships.

BRONISLAU (BRONKO) NAGURSKI

Class: 1958.

Sports: Football, wrestling.

Team: Gophers, Chicago Bears.