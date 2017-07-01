A malfunctioning ride had passengers stranded upside-down for nine minutes at the Forest Lake carnival Saturday night.

The ride, called the Fireball, is a ring-shaped track with a train that runs along the inside, shuttling people in a 360-degree loop. The train was at the top of the ring when it stopped, leaving passengers upside-down.

The ride broke down just before 8 p.m. Before police could arrive at the scene, the ride operator had gotten the train back down. By 8:07 p.m., the passengers had gotten off and dispersed, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.