A malfunctioning ride had passengers stranded upside-down for nine minutes at the Forest Lake carnival Saturday night.
The ride, called the Fireball, is a ring-shaped track with a train that runs along the inside, shuttling people in a 360-degree loop. The train was at the top of the ring when it stopped, leaving passengers upside-down.
The ride broke down just before 8 p.m. Before police could arrive at the scene, the ride operator had gotten the train back down. By 8:07 p.m., the passengers had gotten off and dispersed, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.
Star Tribune Recommends
More From Local
East Metro
Two Minneapolis women injured in crash at Taylors Falls Drive-In
A car hit their picnic table, pinning both women and submerging one underwater.
East Metro
Broken amusement park ride briefly strands passengers upside-down at Forest Lake carnival
No injuries were reported.
East Metro
Minnesota widow's seven-decade quest brings WWII soldier home
Gerald Jacobsen, was counted among more than 82,500 U.S. soldiers missing in action since World War II. But no longer.
Local
Soaring drug prices leave Minnesotans feeling ill
Doctors are seeing more patients who trim doses, skip medications they can't afford.
Local
Tevlin: For this July 4th, waving a flag and making a vow
The run-up to celebrate all that's good in this country comes with plenty of reasons to fear that things we once celebrated are now targets.