A loud boom and a flash that lit up the night sky over the far north metro early Thursday gave night owls a brief thrill and startled sleeping residents who wondered what woke them from their slumber.

It was unclear if it was a meteor entering the atmosphere or something else, but phones started ringing at the Anoka County Sheriff’s Dispatch center just after 2:10 a.m. with “multiple calls” coming from communities across the northern portion of the county, a supervisor with the sheriff’s office said.

No transformers exploded and no fires were reported, the supervisor said.

The National Weather Service also got a few calls, but nothing was detected on its satellite equipment, said meteorologist Michelle Margraf. There were no storms or lighting reported at the time, she said.

“Yes, there was a meteor over the Twin Cities this morning,” tweeted Matthew Sparby of Golden Valley, whose accompanying front porch video clearly shows a streak through the night sky.

Michael Stanga of Otsego caught the event on a livestream weather camera set to roll when triggered by lightning, and the meteor flash triggered it.

“It was surprising, to say the least, that it went off in December,” he said.

He posted a snippet of the flash on Twitter and posted a longer video on the Otsego Minnesota Weather Live Stream channel on YouTube.

More than a dozen people from Minnesota logged onto the American Meteor Society website to make a report. They included reports from Cambridge, Isanti, Elk River, Wyoming, Otsego, Oak Grove, Mora, Chanhassen and Prior Lake.

The phenomenon occurred a day after a mysterious light streaked over the San Francisco Bay Area in California during the early morning hours. The event also seen in Oregon and Nevada triggered more than 120 reports to the American Meteor Society.

“We confirm the event that occurred over San Francisco last night was a fireball,” the organization said.

It had no official word about events reported Thursday in Minnesota.