Veteran rocker Brian Setzer has been forced to cancel his 16th annual Christmas Rocks Tour – including his show Friday at the State Theatre in Minneapolis – due to a severe case of tinnitus.

“It’s heartbreaking to disappoint my fans who have shared my Christmas seasons with me for over 15 years,” Setzer said in a statement. “I’m truly sorry for the inconvenience this has caused all of the amazing people who make my tour happen and to my unbelievably loyal and devoted fans. I hate to let you down and I hope you’ll understand.”

Based in the Twin Cities for more than 15 years, the New York-reared guitarist/singer, 60, has traditionally kicked off his holiday trek with Brian Setzer Orchestra in Minneapolis. He had scheduled 20 concerts this year, ending Dec. 21 in Los Angeles.

Tinnitus is a ringing or buzzing in the ears. It has afflicted many musicians, especially guitar players, including Pete Townshend, Neil Young, Eric Clapton and Bob Mould, as well as such singers as Bono and Barbra Streisand.

Setzer last performed in the Twin Cities area in August at Treasure Island Casino with his reunited 1980s hitmaking trio, Stray Cats.

Refunds for the Minneapolis concert are available at the place of purchase.