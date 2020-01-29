DISMAL DESCENT

The Timberwolves beat Portland 116-102 on Jan. 9 for their 15th victory of the season. They haven’t won since, a losing streak growing to 10 games after Monday’s 133-129 collapse against Sacramento in overtime. Here’s the details of the streak — the team’s second-longest drought of the season after dropping 11 games in a row in December:

Date Result Why Wolves lost

1/11/20 @ Hou 139-109 James Harden’s 32 points — in three quarters — puts game out of reach early.

1/13/20 vs. OKC 117-104 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s first career triple-double, including a ridiculous 20 rebounds for a 6-5 guard.

1/15/20 vs. Ind 104-99 Domantas Sabonis scores a season-high 29 points, adds 13 rebounds.

1/17/20 @ Ind 116-114 Malcolm Brogdon hits a game-winning 16-footer with 18 seconds left.

1/18/20 vs. Tor 122-112 Fred VanVleet, fresh off a hamstring injury, scores 29 points in his return.

1/20/20 vs. Den 107-100 Michael Porter Jr.’s double-double (20 points, 14 rebounds) covers for Nuggets missing three top players.

1/22/20 @ Chi 117-110 KAT scores 40, but Bulls’ Zach LaVine (25) and Lauri Markkanen combine for 46.

1/24/20 vs. Hou 131-124 Russell Westbrook supplies a season-high 45 points, adds 10 assists.

1/25/20 vs. OKC 113-104 Dennis Schroder scores 26 off the bench as Thunder reserves outscore Wolves subs 52-20.

1/27/20 vs. Sac 133-129 (OT) No NBA team since 1996-97 had trailed by 17 or more with less than three minutes left and won. Now there’s one.