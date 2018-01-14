It won’t be immortalized like the Vikings’ jaw-dropping win over the Saints in the NFC divisional playoffs, an instant classic that was finalized just minutes before the puck dropped between the Wild and Canucks across the Twin Cities.

– just for the opposite reason.

The Wild blew a late-game lead and was eventually upended 3-2 in overtime by the Canucks in front of 18,927, closing out the week with six out of a possible eight points (2-0-2) while still extending the team’s exceptional run on home ice to 12-1-3.

– a disappointing ending on a week that could have been even more successful for the Wild as it now begins a five-day mandatory break in the schedule.

Watching other clubs it’s in direct competition with for a playoff spot accrue points in the coming days while the team is idle won’t necessarily be easy, but the Wild should take comfort in the fact it grew its own stash of points and was able to bank a point from a game that felt flat at times despite a hectic ending.

Vancouver Canucks Ben Hutton (27) controls the puck in front of Minnesota Wild's Mikael Granlund (64) in the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Jan. 14, 2018, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Tied at 1 in the third period, winger Daniel Winnik slung an Eric Staal pass under Vancouver goalie Jacob Markstrom’s glove at 12:14 but the Wild’s lead didn’t last.

– a deflection by winger Thomas Vanek – that teed for a frenetic finish that was reminiscent of the start.

With fans still cheering the Vikings’ 29-24 triumph over the Saints and the video board showing Stefon Diggs’ game-winning touchdown as time expired, the building was buzzing as the Wild and Canucks prepared to face off.

And that energy seemed to lift the Wild early.

– his 17th goal of the season. That was the Wild’s only power play in the game, while the Canucks blanked on their one opportunity.

It was Zucker’s second goal in as many games after a seven-game drought, and it improved his output to six points in his last seven games.

Zucker’s linemates have been in a groove, too, with Granlund racking up six points in his past four games. His 14 points since the holiday break are tied for the most in the NHL.

And as for Koivu, he’s tallied an assist in four consecutive games and boasts nine points in his last 10.

More than the production, the unit has been dangerous on most shifts; it’s forechecked aggressively, allowing it to hem the defense in its own end. And amid that offensive-zone time, it’s been able to get off quality looks.

As the period progressed, the Wild’s momentum began to fizzle with the Canucks stealing more of the spotlight and the period ended a wash after winger Loui Eriksson’s one-timer up the middle squeaked through Dubnyk’s pad at 16:57 to tie it at 1. Dubnyk finished with 22 saves, while Markstrom had 21.

The second period was mostly even, and that didn’t flatter the Wild. Vancouver put more pucks on net (nine compared to the Wild’s six) and despite having steady pressure on the Canucks late in the period, the Wild couldn’t convert to regain control of the game.

And it never really did, setting up the ensuring back-and-forth struggle that culminated in Sutter’s game-winner.