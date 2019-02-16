Top-seeded Brainerd/Little Falls secured a trip to the girls' hockey state tournament with a 3-2 win over third-seeded North Wright County on Friday night in the Class 2A, Section 8 title.

The two teams were scoreless until the final 45 seconds of the second period when Brainerd scored twice. Cheyenne Abear scored the first goal followed by Sophie Robinson. Shaylee Stroot scored the Warriors' third goal.

Brinna Martin kept things interesting for North Wright County when she scored two goals within 50 seconds in the third period. But the River Hawks weren't able to catch up despite outshooting Brainerd 27-24.

The Warriors made their first trip to the state tournament a year ago. They will be the lone non-metro team in the Class 2A field.

Boys' hockey

Armstrong/Cooper 5, Blake 2: Drew Eid had a hand in all of the Wings' goals, scoring four times and adding an assist. Jonah Jangula scored the other goal.

Maple Grove 11, Coon Rapids 3: Trevor Kukkonen had a hat trick and two assists to lead the Crimson to a win over the Cardinals. It was the third hat trick this season for the senior.

Wrestling

Class 3A, Section 2: Shakopee jumped out to a 19-0 lead and rode that momentum to a 40-24 win over Apple Valley for its second consecutive section title. The No. 1-ranked Sabers got pins from Paxton Creese at 113 pounds, Carson Manville at 170 and Joey Johnson at 195 en route to its fourth straight dual meet victory over Apple Valley.

Class 3A, Section 5: St. Michael-Albertville will head to the state tournament for the 21st consecutive year after defeating Wayzata 51-20.

staff reports