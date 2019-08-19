Why Don't We

A nice contrast agewise to many of this year's other grandstand headliners — they could be Daryl Hall's and ZZ Top's grandkids, and the Turtles' great-grandsons — this college-age Los Angeles boy band hasn't exactly become a household name but has scored a series of midsize radio hits over the past two years, including "8 Letters" and "Come to Brazil." The gig will be a homecoming for the group's oldest member, Jonah Marais, who hails from Stillwater. (7:30 p.m. Aug. 23, grandstand, $28-$38, etix.com.)

Chris Riemenschneider