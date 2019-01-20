Gophers Women’s Gameday 5 p.m. at Nebraska • ESPN2, 96.7-FM

Preview: Both teams got their first victories of 2019 on Thursday. The No. 23 Gophers (13-4, 2-4 Big Ten) ended a four-game losing streak with a 78-50 victory at Wisconsin while Nebraska (8-9, 3-3) ended a three-game losing streak with a 77-67 victory at Illinois. The Gophers are 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten on the road this season. Nebraska is 5-3 at home — 1-2 in Big Ten games. Nebraska defeated the Gophers 79-74 last season in Minneapolis.

Players to watch: G Kenisha Bell, who leads the Gophers in scoring (19.1), poured in 30 points against Nebraska last season. F Taiye Bello is averaging 10.8 points and 12.1 rebounds. Two freshmen, neither of whom has started a game, lead Nebraska in scoring. F Leigha Brown is averaging 10.4 points, while G Sam Haiby, from Moorhead, Minn., is averaging 10 points per game. F Ashytn Veerbeek, a 6-2 freshman, scored a career-high 19 in victory at Illinois and is averaging 8.3 points and 6.2 rebounds. F Kayla Mershon, a 6-3 freshman who played at Minnetonka High School, made her first start against Illinois and is averaging 3.2 points and 2.5 rebounds.

Numbers: Bello ranks ninth in Division I with her average of 12.1 rebounds per game. If maintained, the average would be the fifth-best mark in Gophers program history. Only three players on the Huskers’ 11-player roster are listed under 6-1.