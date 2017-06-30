Here's a listing of where to see fireworks displays around the Twin Cities this holiday weekend. Did we miss any? Let us know in the comments, and we'll add it.

SUNDAY, JULY 2

HUDSON, WIS.: Booster Days with carnival, entertainment and fireworks at dusk. Lakefront Park, 1st and Walnut Sts.

MONDAY, JULY 3

BLOOMINGTON: Summer Fete with kids carnival, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. 5 p.m. Normandale Lake Park, 84th St. and Normandale Lake Blvd.

MARINE ON ST. CROIX: Fireworks at dusk. Marine on St. Croix Village Hall, 121 Judd St.

MINNEAPOLIS: Following the Twins game over Target Field. 10 p.m. Target Field, 1 Twins Way.

SHAKOPEE: Live racing and music, family activities and fireworks at dusk. 4 p.m. Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Rd.

SHAKOPEE: Fireworks at dusk. Admission ($35-$53 all day; $29-$35 after 4 p.m.) required to see display from inside park. Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee.

TUESDAY, JULY 4

APPLE VALLEY: Freedom Days with parade and family activities. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Johnny Cake Ridge Park East, 5800 140th St. W.

CHANHASSEN: Fishing contest, beer and wine expo, carnival and concessions. 7 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Lake Ann Park, 7500 Lake Ann Dr.

COON RAPIDS: Carnival and live music. 8 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Coon Rapids Ice Center, 11000 Crooked Lake Blvd. NW.

DELANO: Parade, concessions and family activities, fireworks at 10:30 p.m. Central Park, N. River Street and Park Av.

EAGAN: Eagan Funfest with car show and entertainment. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 1501 Central Pkwy.

EDEN PRAIRIE: Live music, activities and concessions. 7:30 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Round Lake Park, 7550 Constitution Av.

EDINA: Parade at 10 a.m. A concert with the John Philip Sousa Memorial Band 8:30 p.m. followed by fireworks at dusk. Rosland Park, 4300 W. 66th St.

EXCELSIOR: Family activities, live entertainment and fireworks at dusk. 7:30 a.m. Excelsior Commons, Lake St. along the south shore of Excelsior Bay.

FOREST LAKE: Parade, reading of the Declaration of Independence and live music. 10 a.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Lakeside Memorial Park, 95 E. Broadway.

LAKEVILLE: Pan-O-Prog with live music, clowns and concessions. 6 p.m., fireworks at dusk. Lakeville North High School, 19600 Ipava Av.

MAPLEWOOD: Inflatables, live music, concessions followed by fireworks at dusk. 4 p.m. Hazelwood Park, 1663 County Rd. C.

MINNEAPOLIS: Red, White and Boom with family activities and live music. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Father Hennepin Bluffs Park, 100 6th Av. SE.

PRIOR LAKE: Boat parade at 1 p.m. and fireworks at 10 p.m. Lakefront Park, 5000 Kop Pkwy.

PRIOR LAKE: Live music by Pop Rocks and Step Rockets, food trucks and tents followed by fireworks at dusk. 5 p.m. Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd.

RICHFIELD: Parade at 1 p.m. Fireworks at dusk. Veterans Memorial Park, 6335 Portland Av. S.

ROSEVILLE: Rosefest with puppet shows, carnival and food vendors. 1 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Central Park, 2540 N. Lexington Av.

SHAKOPEE: Fireworks at dusk. Admission ($35-$53 all day; $29-$35 after 4 p.m.) required to see display from inside park. Valleyfair, 1 Valleyfair Drive, Shakopee.

ST. LOUIS PARK: Vendors, concessions and live music by Cocktail Stevie and the Table Rockers. 7 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. 7 p.m. Aquila Park, 3100 Xylon Av. S.

ST. PAUL: “Space Jam” movie screening followed by fireworks. 6:30 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. CHS Field, 360 N. Broadway.

STILLWATER: Live entertainment. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Lowell Park, 201 Water St.

WACONIA: 10 p.m. Lake Waconia Regional Park, 8170 Paradise Lane.

WHITE BEAR LAKE: Manitou Days with hot dog eating contest and live entertainment. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Memorial Beach on White Bear Lake.

WOODBURY: Music by the Thrillbillies and family activities. 6 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. Bielenberg Sports Center, 4125 Radio Dr.