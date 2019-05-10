"I Miss You When I Blink," by Mary Laura Philpott.

This collection of essays/memoir is so, so good. Mary Laura succinctly articulates feelings you've had, but have maybe been unable to find the words for. (Her essay about being Type A is great.) This book is funny, wise and intelligent, and reading it feels like talking to a friend. Read it!

Sarah Cassavant, events coordinator, Subtext Books

