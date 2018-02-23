“Mrs. Fletcher,” by Tom Perrotta

Tom Perrotta’s novels have never let me down, and this one is no exception. … A slice of suburban life and a comedy (tragedy, at times) of sexual mores. Definitely lighter than “The Leftovers,” this one will leave you cringing as his characters’ amorous encounters veer from awkward to upsetting as they stumble down the path of self-actualization. Perrotta’s gift is his ability to humanely skewer his protagonists and make you root for them all the same.

Elese, Flyleaf Books, Chapel Hill, N.C.

