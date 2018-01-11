Jon Bon Jovi must consider St. Paul good medicine: He and his namesake band will return to Xcel Energy Center on April 28, a continuation of their This House Is Not for Sale Tour, which already brought them to the St. Paul hockey arena last March.

Tickets for the Saturday night concert won’t go on sale to the general public until Feb. 13 for $30-$150 via Ticketmaster and the arena box office, but fan-club and other pre-sale options begin Jan. 16.

Despite disappointment over the continued absence of guitarist Richie Sambora, last year’s BJ show at the X sold out, including seats behind the stage that pushed attendance up to 18,000 people. Per our review of that gig, the band performed for more than 2½ hours with 23 songs.