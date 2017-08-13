In less time than it takes to translate his song titles “22 (OVER S§§N)" and “10 d E A T h b R E a s T” into Spanish, Wisconsin indie-rock hero Justin Vernon of Bon Iver fame has said buena salida to his plans for a four-day music fest in the Mexican Riviera this January.

Ticket sales for the so-called Days Have No Numbers festival only lasted three days before being called off Saturday. No reason was given for the quick reversal of plans. Queries to Bon Iver’s publicists and manager over the weekend were not returned.

A note on the festival’s now-shuttered website simply says: “This event has been cancelled and full refunds are being issued automatically to all booked guests. Refunds will appear in 5-7 business days. We are very sorry for the inconvenience.”

Modeled after his popular Eaux Claires summer music fest in his hometown of Eau Claire, Wis., the “good winter” getaway was to take place Jan. 21-25 at the Hard Rock Hotel south of Cancun. The lineup included such Eaux Claire alumni as Sylvan Esso, Phil Cook, Spank Rock, Aero Flynn, Melt-Banana and Twin Citians Polica, Velvet Negroni and Dizzy Fae.

The idea, however, was met with complaints from Mexican fans, who took to social media with complaints of being priced out of what would’ve been a long-overdue Bon Iver gig south of the border. Tickets – which included hotel accommodations -- ranged in price from $1,600 per person for a double-occupancy room to $3,500 for a quadruple-occupancy “rock suite with sky terrace.”

“There's no way a Mexican fan can afford this,” one angry tweeter posted. “When in Mexico, play for the Mexicans!” wrote another.

I love @boniver but this 3 day Mexico Festival starting at $1500 is fucking rich kid bullshit. Sorry man. When in Mexico, play for Mexicans! — apparat (@apparatofficial) August 5, 2017

I couldn't have said it better. There's no way a Mexican fan can afford this... — ob/ob Omar (@RicardoRamrezF) August 6, 2017

Days might have no numbers, but the ticket price certainly does. @boniver don't make your music exclusive #dayshavenonumbers — Amy Everard (@Starokey_Bean) August 9, 2017

Now that the event has been cancelled, fans who already made travel arrangements are adding to the complaints.

@boniver To say I'm gutted about the cancellation of Days Have No Numbers is an understatement.. Out of pocket by hundreds also,, — el vez (@mnent) August 13, 2017

Due back in Minneapolis on Thursday as part of the Marijuana Deathsquads-led "Sound for Silents" live movie score outside Walker Art Center -- hey, that one's free! -- Vernon had specified a day of community service as part of the Mexico festival’s activities. His team also pledged to raise funds for local schools.