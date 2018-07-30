Authorities say they recovered a body from Lake Minnetonka on Monday morning.

Paramedics, deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Wayzata police and firefighters were called to an area near the 500 block of Harrington Road just after 6 a.m., said Jon Collins, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

First responders found a man in the lake when they arrived.

It was not known why the body was in the lake, but foul play is not suspected, Collins said.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine his official cause of death.

