Authorities say they recovered a body from Lake Minnetonka on Monday morning.
Paramedics, deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and Wayzata police and firefighters were called to an area near the 500 block of Harrington Road just after 6 a.m., said Jon Collins, a Sheriff’s Office spokesman.
First responders found a man in the lake when they arrived.
It was not known why the body was in the lake, but foul play is not suspected, Collins said.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the man and determine his official cause of death.
Tim Harlow
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Leech Lake students walk halls of school they've waited decades for
Until recently, Bug-O-Nay-Ge-Shig was glaring proof of the federal government's neglect of its treaty obligation to tribal schools. Of the 183 schools in the Bureau of Indian Education system, few were in worse shape than the Bug school.
Local
No charges for Mpls. officers who fatally shot Blevins
No charges will be filed against two Minneapolis police officers who fatally shot an armed Thurman Blevins during a chase last month, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said Monday.
West Metro
Minnetonka police want to connect mental-crisis callers with therapists
When Scott Marks isn’t serving Minnetonka as a community engagement officer, he’s providing counseling at an outpatient clinic in Golden Valley. Seeing mental health patients…
East Metro
Slain Mendota Heights officer gets monument on anniversary of his death
A committee considered the most fitting site for a permanent monument to Scott Patrick, killed in 2014.
Local
For the first time, state inmates have access to free tampons
Nina McCoy counts herself as one of the lucky ones. With the help of her family, she could afford the personal-hygiene products she needed during…