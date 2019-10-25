Fall in Minnesota brings football frustration, our first snowfall and often favorite son Bob Dylan in concert.

Dylan returned to his home state on Thursday, this time at the Mankato Civic Center, marking his 14th fall visit, dating back to November 1965 at the Minneapolis Auditorium (and including Halloween 1978 in St. Paul and two election nights in the Twin Cities).

The bard didn’t sing “Autumn Leaves” or any of the standards that filled his last two recordings and recent concerts. No frustrations this time, with his repertoire, voice or performance. He was focused, impassioned and arguably singing at his best in decades.

Dylan’s performance may have been more consistent in October 2017 in St. Paul, but in Mankato he showed what he learned from concentrating on the Great American Songbook this decade. He has become a thoughtful, nuanced interpreter — and that’s precisely what he did with own songs on Thursday.

As he offered tunes from all six decades of his recording career, Dylan, 78, reimagined them with wisdom, eloquence and masterful phrasing — the kind of notions associated with classic stylists like Tony Bennett and Linda Ronstadt, not a singer-songwriter revered for his original, poetic tunes yet often derided for his unusual singing.

To be sure, his raspy but emotional voice is an acquired taste. But, the opening “Things Have Changed” notwithstanding on Thursday, his voice was unquestionably forceful, easily understood (no more mumbling) and terrifically musical.

He recast “When I Paint My Masterpiece” into a melancholy country fiddle tune, turned the seldom-played “Lenny Bruce” into a gentle elegy, revisited “Girl from the North Country” with wistful grace, used his Floyd Cramer-like piano to transform “Soon After Midnight” into a country stroll, ended “Can’t Wait” with a stylish blues vocal twist and took “Tryin’ to Get to Heaven” to the intersection of gospel, country and pop.

But Dylan may have been at his best when he summoned the kind of vitriol that made him an important voice in American culture back in the 1960s. He stood in the middle of the stage with a glare as defiant as his voice on the scorching “Pay in Blood,” unleashed a pained smirk at the end of every galvanizing line of “Early Roman Kings” and turned “Ballad of a Thin Man” into an ominous blues that could have been directed at many a current politician.

Perhaps most portentous was “Not Dark Yet,” both because of Dylan’s gloomy diction and the subtle musical arrangement, capped with Charlie Sexton’s eerie guitar.

Sexton’s lead guitar was featured noticeably less often than in recent years. Donnie Herron played more fiddle than pedal steel guitar this time around. And there were two new band members — rhythm guitarist Bob Britt, who played on Dylan’s 1997 album “Time Out of Mind,” and drummer Matt Chamberlain, who toured with Pearl Jam and recorded with the Wallflowers, Tori Amos and Pistol Annies.

Considering that Chamberlain signed on just eight gigs ago, the band was in the groove all night.

Dylan himself switched it up, too. Not only did he rework lyrics on “Gotta Serve Somebody” and “Thunder on the Mountain,” among others, he eschewed a baby grand piano this time, opting for an upright, sometimes sitting, sometimes standing. Unlike in St. Paul two years ago when he played only the keys, he picked up an electric guitar on the opening selection and blew his expressive harmonica on several numbers.

In fact, he spent much of the night front and center, bathed in brighter lights than usual, the flame of brown curls ignited by the wiry tension in his body, his clenched left hand punctuating the potency of his words — words still potent after all these years, especially when he delivers them with renewed conviction.