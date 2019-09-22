The body of a boater was located in the water at a lake dock in western Wisconsin, authorities said Saturday.

The discovery occurred about 11:30 p.m. Friday near the Tainter Lake channel, according to the Dunn County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency responders arrived to find the boat partly tied up to the dock, the lights still on and the motor running, the Sheriff's Office said.

The boater was located in the water near the boat. His identity has yet to be released.

Authorities have yet to say what led to the man falling in the water but have ruled out foul play.