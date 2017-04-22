Gallery: Minnesota Wild defenseman Ryan Suter (20) and center Charlie Coyle (3) celebrated their first goal of the game in the first period.

Fourteen months after being fired by the Wild, Mike Yeo finally got to shake hands with many of his former players.

Unfortunately for the Wild, Yeo was doing so while standing on Xcel Energy Center’s ice after advancing to the second round as coach of the St. Louis Blues.

The Wild didn’t go quietly Saturday afternoon, but the team’s record-best regular season couldn’t manage to get past five playoff games when the Central Division rivals withstood a furious Wild comeback to win 4-3 in overtime and eliminate the Western Conference’s second seed.

Similar to the Blues’ Game 1 overtime winner, Magnus Paajarvi scored 9:42 into overtime after Vladimir Sobotka walked off the wall past defenders Martin Hanzal and Zach Parise.

The Blues advanced to face Nashville in the second round.

As for Minnesota, a team with Stanley Cup aspirations, one that went 30-6-3 during a three-month stretch, got career-best seasons from several players and scored a franchise-record 266 goals, ended in a thud to its former coach.

Right winger Vladimir Tarasenko (91) got the Blues on the board with a first-period goal at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

How about that for some Minnesota karma?

After fighting all season for home-ice advantage, the Wild went 0-3 at home in the playoffs and fell to 3-12 in its past 15 playoff games.

The Wild looked like it would be haunted by a terribly-played first half of the first period and the loss of No. 1 center Eric Staal to a scary-looking injury in the second period.

Trailing 2-1 after one period, Jake Allen once again looked unbeatable in the second period as the Wild pushed hard but couldn’t get one of 13 shots past him.

The Wild looked like dead ducks early in the third period after Matt Dumba foolishly took a tripping penalty 12 seconds into a power play with a chance to tie.

The instant Dumba’s penalty expired, Paul Stastny, making his series debut after a foot injury, made it 3-1.

The Wild kept pushing, however, and thought it cut the deficit to 3-2 on Hanzals’s goal from behind the goal line. But referee Francis Charron waved off the goal citing incidental contact on Nino Niederreiter.

Coach Bruce Boudreau challenged. The replay look to show Jori Lehtera cross-check Niederreiter into Allen, but after a long review, Charron said the replay confirmed his call and wiped out the goal.

But referee Steve Kozari called a holding penalty seconds after the ensuing faceoff on Jay Bouwmeester and Mikko Koivu responded by popping in a rebound for his first goal in 22 games to make it 3-2.

Later in the period, Bouwmeester took another penalty. The Wild couldn’t tie the score on the power play, but 23 seconds afterward, Erik Haula sent Jason Zucker into the offensive zone with speed.

Zucker patiently outlasted Allen, who challenged aggressively. The goalie froze and Zucker’s slipped his first goal of the series behind the goalie.

The Wild outshot the Blues 13-5 in the period and spent almost the second half of the period in the offensive zone with a relentless forecheck.

The Wild also had the better of the play in overtime, but not long after Parise overskated a Charlie Coyle rebound, the Blues ended the Wild’s season.

Despite playing a 2:20 matinee, the Wild’s alarm didn’t go off until about 2:45. The late arrival to St. Paul cost two goals in the first 10:31.

Late to every puck and way too loose in the neutral zone, the Wild put itself in a big hole after Vladimir Tarasenko scored his first goal of the series and Alex Steen buried another. Ryan Suter got a late first-period power play, but until the third period, the Wild’s maddening lack of execution around the Blues’ net resembled the first four games of the series.

So did a stubborn Allen, who made 21 saves in the first two periods.

ANTHONY SOUFFLÉ • anthony.souffle@startribune.com The Wild celebrated Ryan Suter’s goal in the first period, cutting the Blues’ lead to 2-1 in Game 5 of the team’s Western Conference first-round playoff series at Xcel Energy Center on Saturday.

Staal was injured after crashing head-first into the end boards after a splitting defenseman Carl Gunnarsson and Colton Parayko and getting a scoring chance. Staal clanked skates with Allen, lost his balance and couldn’t brace himself. He stayed down on the ice for several moments with medical personnel.

The Wild’s leading goal scorer in the regular season and one of the NHL’s most durable players with only 22 games missed in his career was eventually helped to his feet. But he looked woozy and uncomfortable as he was helped slowly to the tunnel and talked with his close friend, Suter.

He was taken to a local hospital and was said at game’s end to be alert and stable.





