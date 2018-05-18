Bloomington firefighters freed one person trapped in a car following a multivehicle crash that caused "significant delays" Friday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 494 at the ramp to Hwy. 169.
Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to the crash, Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal said. Two people were injured, with one trapped in a vehicle and taken to an area hospital. The crash temporarily closed the ramp to southbound Hwy. 169 and backed up area traffic.
Seal said the ramp has since reopened.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Trump blocks federal family planning money from clinics that provide abortion services
Minnesota opponents of abortion celebrated the move, while Planned Parenthood warned of upheaval for patients.
St. Paul
Funding push continues for deteriorating St. Paul parking ramp
The planned demolition and rebuild of the downtown RiverCentre ramp would be more expensive than at comparable metro-area parking facilities.
Local
2 men charged in firefighter's fatal beating outside bar
Prosecutors have charged two men with manslaughter in the death of a firefighter who was found beaten outside a bar in western Minnesota.
Inspired
What University of Minnesota students did at summer camp: help kids dealing with cancer
Camp Kesem, which is organized and run by 65 student volunteers, is for kids who have been affected by a parent's cancer.
West Metro
Bloomington firefighters free person trapped in I-494 crash
Bloomington fire officials say the scene has been cleared and the ramp reopened.