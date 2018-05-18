Bloomington firefighters freed one person trapped in a car following a multivehicle crash that caused "significant delays" Friday afternoon on eastbound Interstate 494 at the ramp to Hwy. 169.

Firefighters responded just before 3 p.m. to the crash, Bloomington Fire Chief Ulie Seal said. Two people were injured, with one trapped in a vehicle and taken to an area hospital. The crash temporarily closed the ramp to southbound Hwy. 169 and backed up area traffic.

Seal said the ramp has since reopened.