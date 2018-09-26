StribSports Upload

StarTribune
Two Minnesota First Tee golfers playing in Champions Tour Pebble Beach event
By Brian Stensaas
September 26, 2018 — 6:31pm

[Pro golfer Lee Janzen, left, with Jay Frolick. Photo courtesy: Marc Howard]

As the eyes of the golf world set to focus on France for the 42nd Ryder Cup this weekend the future of the game is in the safe hands of some of the sport’s legendary figures.

For the 15th time, PGA Tour Champions players are in Pebble Beach playing alongside First Tee representatives from around the country. Beginning Friday, 81 junior players aged 14-18 will pair up with 81 tour pros to compete for the PURE Insurance Championship.

Twenty-two states are represented in the event. Two Minnesotans – Jay Frolick of First Tee Twin Cities and Kurt Lambert of First Tee Three Rivers Park District – are among the field.

Frolick is paired with two-time U.S. Open winner and Minnesota native Lee Janzen this week, and Lambert with Kenny Perry, who this summer captured his third 3M Championship trophy in Blaine.

The juniors play one round each at Pebble Beach and nearby Poppy Hills with the low 23 advancing to Sunday’s final round back at Pebble Beach. Each day is televised live on Golf Channel from 4-7 p.m.

“It’s an honor,” said Frolick, 16, a junior at Minneapolis Washburn who plays out of Hiawatha Golf Club. “I’ve already gotten a lot of good advice out there and I think this is going to be a lot of fun. The atmosphere is unbelievable.”

Frolick, a 3.3 handicap, stands 6-3 and uses his big frame as a big advantage much like Dustin Johnson or Tony Finau.

“I think if myself as an athlete not just a golfer,” Frolick said.

Frolick is coming up on the one-year anniversary of his first hole-in-one, made last October with a pitching wedge from 145 yards away on the back nine at Theodore Wirth Golf Club.

He didn’t offer any crazy predictions like scoring another ace during competition this week. Frolick is playing to win but said the experience will be more than enough to carry with him for years to come.

“All of the people I’ve met and all the connections will be a huge advantage,” said Frolick, who has aspirations of playing Division I golf. “I’m learning so much that will help me for the future.”

Since the First Tee was established in 1997 more than 15 million youth players have entered the program, which focuses on nine core values: honesty, integrity, sportsmanship, respect, confidence, responsibility, perseverance, courtesy and judgement.

The junior players selected to participate in Pebble Beach are chosen by a national panel of judges, who consider playing ability and application of the nine core values.

“It’s an awesome experience for them,” defending champion Bernhard Langer said. “And I always say God spent overtime creating this place. It’s just so beautiful.”

[From left: Lee Janzen, Jay Frolick and and Grant Shafranski of First Tee Twin Cities. Photo courtesy: Dave Frolick.]

When was the last time you were so discouraged by Minnesota sports?
By Howard Sinker
September 26, 2018 — 12:55pm

Usually, when things are going badly in Minnesota sports, there's something that passes for a silver lining. The Lynx have filled that role frequently since they started winning championships in 2011, and other teams have stepped up their games at times to give us a break.

In fact, at this time last year, we were in the midst of quite a run with the Lynx winning the WNBA title and the Twins making an unexpected appearance as a Wild Card team. The Vikings, Wolves and Wild would also have playoff seasons. Minnesota United didn't have much success, but expectations were modest because of its expansion status in Major League Soccer. If you learned most of the words to the team's chants, it was a successful debut year,

Right now, though, what is there to feel good about? That feeling may be all the more acute because of  the thrills and surprises that were part of 2017-18.

Let's cycle through the current carnage.

Vikings: The 29-29 Packers tie led to the purging of rookie kicker Daniel Carlson and that was followed by the blowout loss to Buffalo, which entered the game winless and as a 16 1/2-point underdog. Add to that the mental health situation involving star defensive end Everson Griffen. And the schedule has two rough road games coming up next at Los Angeles and Philadelphia. How many of you had the Vikings at 1-3-1 after five games?

Twins: Young team cornerstones Miguel Sano and Byron Buxton have been dreadful and/or absent this season and the underperforming roster was purged at baseball's trading deadline. The best thing you can say about the Twins right now is that they have only to win one of their final six games to avoid losing 90 games. The worst thing -- aside from that awful "This Is How We Baseball" slogan -- is that little about 2018 inspires optimism for 2019.

Wolves: Jimmy Butler's deal has sapped the excitement that should have been generated by the team making the playoffs for the first time in 14 years. Instead of words, we'll capture the mood with this photo, which was taken about a half-hour before first pitch of Tuesday night's Twins-Tigers game. Where is everyone?

 

Wild: Fans (and some players) expected a shake-up over the summer from Paul Fenton, the team's new general manager. But this season's roster is pretty much the same as the one that ended last season on a sour note when the Wild were eliminated in five games by Winnipeg. In the Wild's defense, good health and a good start to the season could create some buzz. But how much preseason chatter have you heard about the team? Anyone?

United: The team's two-season record is 20-34-9 and many supporters weren't overly thrilled when Loons CEO Chris Wright gave coach Adrian Heath and general manager Manny Lagos his support recently by bestowing "a passing grade" on each of them. Yes, a transcript filled with C's gets you a diploma, but it's hardly anything to feel good about.. Here's the reaction of Loons supporter Mark Fangmeier to the Star Tribune's recent story in which Wright discussed the team.

Lynx: After winning four WNBA titles in seven years, the tires started to show wear this season with the team finishing seventh out of 12 teams, a record barely above .500 and being eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The best thing that a Lynx fan can take away is that other teams improved significantly while the Lynx and Sparks -- WNBA finalists in the previous two seasons -- regressed. That bodes well for the league as a whole while providing a challenge for Lynx coach/GM Cheryl Reeve in overhauling a veteran roster. One bonus thought about the Lynx. Yes, 2018 was a clunker. But if Reeve had opted to take apart the team's aging core after winning the 2017 title, do you think it would have been a popular move? 

So much gloom in so short a time. The good news is that things have to get better, right?

Right?

