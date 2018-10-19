Jake Lundberg scored on a header in the 79th minute and Blake eliminated Totino-Grace, the defending Class 1A boys' soccer champion, with a 2-1 victory Thursday night at Osseo High School in the Section 5 final.
Jake Shapiro gave the Bears a 1-0 lead in the first half. Jacob Wacek scored the Eagles' lone goal off an assist from Liam Vance.
For the final 11:34 Blake played down a man after Howard Henderson drew a red card after colliding with Totino-Grace's Eric Krieger. This was first loss of the season to a Minnesota team for the Eagles.
Class 1A, Section 3: Holy Angels beat St. Thomas Academy 3-1, denying the Cadets a fourth consecutive state trip. Matt Anderson scored the go-ahead goal with less than 90 seconds left in the first half. Connor O'Rourke scored an insurance goal with a header in the second half. This will be the Stars' first trip to state since 2001.
Class 1A, Section 4: Mahtomedi defeated Hill-Murray 3-1 behind Helio De La Torre's two goals.
Girls' soccer
Class 1A, Section 4: Sydney Panek's goal with 16 seconds left in regulation gave defending Class 1A champion Mahtomedi a 3-2 victory over Hill-Murray. After a scoreless first half the two teams traded goals throughout the second half. Lauren Heinsch scored to give Mahtomedi a 2-1 lead, but the Pioneers tied it on a goal from Caralyn Conners.
