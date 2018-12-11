Gophers senior linebacker Blake Cashman, the team’s leading tackler, announced on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday that he won’t play in the Dec. 26 Quick Lane Bowl and instead will focus on preparing for the NFL draft.

“I’ve been putting this off for some time now, but after a lot of thought and discussions with people close to me, I have decided to forego the remainder of my eligibility,’’ Cashman posted on Instagram. “I’m so grateful for everything the University of Minnesota, the Minnesota Football program, and Coach [P.J.] Fleck and his staff have done for me to help put me in the position I’m in today. This was a very hard decision for me, but I feel in my heart that getting a jump start on training will give me the best opportunity at the next level. I’m very excited and look forward to the journey ahead. Minnesota, my teammates, and coaches will always have a special place in my heart.”

A former walk-on from Eden Prairie, Cashman led the Gophers with 104 tackles and tied for the team lead with 15 tackles for loss. He added 2.5 sacks, five pass breakups and forced and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.

Cashman was at his best down the stretch, with nine tackles, a half-sack and the fumble return in the 41-10 rout of Purdue. The following week, he made a career-high 20 tackles in a 24-14 loss to Big Ten West champion Northwestern. He was ejected for targeting in the second quarter of the Gophers’ 37-15 win at Wisconsin.

After the Cashman’s game against Northwestern, Fleck raved about his play and what he means to the team.

“I wish I had 130 Blake Cashmans, because he’s exactly what college football is all about, what it should be about,’’ Fleck said. “He’s a very selfless player. What he did today was really special, and I’ll remember that the rest of my life. Twenty tackles — he was all over the field.’’

Replacing Cashman likely will be senior Julian Huff, who filled in against Wisconsin and had four tackles and intercepted a pass.