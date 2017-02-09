Former Vikings kicker Blair Walsh has found his next NFL team.

Walsh has signed with the Seahawks, according to ESPN, joining the team that benefited from his infamous miss during the 2015 playoffs.

Walsh could not bounce back here after missing that 27-yard field-goal try in the final minute of the 10-9 loss to the Seahawks in the wild-card round last January. Walsh made 12 of his 16 field-goal attempts this past season and had made only 15 of his 19 extra-point tries before the Vikings cut him in early November. He had only four clean games out of nine.

His replacement, Kai Forbath, did not miss a single field-goal attempt.

In five seasons with the Vikings, Walsh, a sixth-round pick in 2012, made 84.2 percent of his field-goal attempts and was an All-Pro in 2012. After a down year in 2014, he had a solid 2015 season, making 87.2 percent of his field-goal tries, before his big miss put an end to their playoff run.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said before cutting Walsh that he thought the 27-year-old could still regain his confidence and pre-shank form. He will get a chance to do that in Seattle, whose kicker, ex-Viking Steven Hauschka, is set to become a free agent after having a down year in 2016.