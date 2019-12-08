Authorities have identified the driver who they say was drunk when he ran over and killed a woman in Blaine.
Matt W. Hastreiter, 42, of Circle Pines, remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash about 6 a.m. Friday that killed a 52-year-old woman from Blaine.
Police say Hastreiter was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the woman near Naples Street and Lake Drive NE. Emergency responders tended to the woman at the scene before she was taken to HCMC and died there.
Authorities haven’t disclosed any specifics about circumstances of the crash, and the woman’s identity hasn’t been released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Snowmobile crash in southern Minnesota leaves 12-year-old boy dead
The boy crashed while riding late Saturday afternoon.
National
In US schools, resource officers woven into daily life
An imposing presence in uniform at 6-foot-5, Officer Will Chapman towers over students in the halls of Newtown Middle School, but he tries to be as approachable as possible.
North Metro
Blaine police ID driver suspected of being drunk when he hit, killed woman
The woman later died at HCMC.
Local
Snow headed for Twin Cities early Monday, then subzero cold
From 3 to 6 inches is forecast to fall north of I-94, with lesser amounts to the south. The Monday morning commute could be especially challenging.
Local
Isanti County woman who threw her 2-month-old into crib convicted of murder
Prosecutors say she was having second thoughts about "keeping this kid."