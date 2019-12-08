Authorities have identified the driver who they say was drunk when he ran over and killed a woman in Blaine.

Matt W. Hastreiter, 42, of Circle Pines, remains jailed on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the crash about 6 a.m. Friday that killed a 52-year-old woman from Blaine.

Police say Hastreiter was under the influence of alcohol when he hit the woman near Naples Street and Lake Drive NE. Emergency responders tended to the woman at the scene before she was taken to HCMC and died there.

Authorities haven’t disclosed any specifics about circumstances of the crash, and the woman’s identity hasn’t been released.