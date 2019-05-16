On the scent

Blue Mounds State Park

4-5 p.m. Friday

Head to Luverne, Minn., to discover how animals use scent to track prey and find their way home. Meet at the picnic grounds. (1-507-283-6050; mndnr.gov/bluemounds)

Bird banding

Minneopa State Park

5-8 p.m. Friday

Merrill Frydendall, a retired biology professor, will lead the bird-banding event. Meet at the group campground picnic area. The program happens again at 8 a.m. Saturday. (1-507-384-8890; mndnr.gov/minneopa)

Belwin Bison Festival

Belwin Conservancy

10 a.m.-2 p.m Saturday

The conservancy in the St. Croix Valley will again welcome a herd of juvenile male bison to its grounds. The herd’s arrival is part of the conservancy’s prairie preservation efforts. The festival includes a 5-kilometer “Run with the Bison,” among other family activities. The festival is at Belwin’s Lucy Winton Bell Athletic Fields in West Lakeland. For the complete schedule of events and link to register for the run, visit ​ belwin.org/events/306​.

Spring stream search

Wild River State Park

2-3:30 p.m. Saturday

As streams flow, insects quickly grow into flying adults. Identify Spring Creek and the St. Croix River aquatic life and see why insects improve water life. Meet at the boat landing. (651-583-2125; mndnr.gov/wildriver)

Full moon walk

William O’Brien State Park

8-9 p.m. Saturday

Join the park naturalist for a 1-mile stroll up Wedge Hill as the sunlight changes to moon light. Meet at the visitor center. (651-433-0500; mndnr.gov/obrien)

Trees and shrubs

Lake Maria State Park

10-11 a.m. Saturday

A biologist will show ways to identify the Monticello park’s woody plants. (763-878-2325; mndnr.gov/lakemaria)

50 years of bird banding

Lowry Nature Center

9 a.m.-noon Saturday

Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the center in Victoria. Watch as migrating birds are studied and tagged during this special banding and reminisce about our adventures over the years. Drop in anytime. This program is free and open to all ages. (763-694-7650, threeriversparks.org)

Night canoe

Murphy-Hanrehan Park Reserve

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Saturday

Paddle under the full moon. Listen for wildlife and be entertained with stories. Equipment provided. Reservations required. Call 763-694-7777. Cost is $8, (threerivers- parks.org)

Demo day

Fish Lake Regional Park

1-4 p.m. Sunday

Three Rivers Parks District is hosting Adapted Recreation Demo Day. Try adapted mountain bikes, kayaks, archery equipment and geocaching. Make s’mores by a campfire. (763-694-7818, threeriversparks.org)