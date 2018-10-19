Big Ten Power Rankings
1. Ohio State (7-0, 4-0) Trip to Purdue for night game isn’t a gimme for Buckeyes, who showed some warts vs. Gophers. Last week: 1
2. Michigan (6-1, 4-0): Wolverines out to end hex vs. Michigan State, which has won four of past five and eight of past 10 in series. Last week: 3
3. Iowa (5-1, 2-1): Hawkeyes rolling behind QB Nate Stanley, who has 10 TD passes in the past two games. Last week: 5
4. Michigan State (4-2, 2-1): Gritty victory at Penn State showed Spartans’ potential. Another over Michigan would shake up the East. Last week: 8
5. Penn State (4-2, 1-2): Nittany Lions better win at Indiana, because a stretch vs. Iowa, Michigan and Wisconsin awaits. Last week: 2
6. Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1): Battered by Michigan, Badgers can take out frustrations on Illini. Last week: 4
7. Northwestern (3-3, 3-1): Wildcats tune up for Wisconsin with visit to Rutgers. Last week: 6
8. Maryland (4-2, 2-1): Athletic Terrapins head to Iowa for interdivision matchup. Last week: 7
9. Purdue (3-3, 2-1): Huge chance to gauge program’s progress with Ohio State visit. Last week: 10
10. Gophers (3-3, 0-3): Quest for bowl eligibility would get big boost with victory in Lincoln. Last week: 11
11. Indiana (4-3, 1-3): Hoosiers, blown out at home by Iowa, host a slumping Penn State team. Last week: 9
12. Illinois (3-3, 1-2): Illini are allowing 54.5 points per game in non-Rutgers Big Ten contests. Last week: 12
13. Nebraska (0-6, 0-4): Cornhuskers see U visit as chance to end 10-game skid. Last week: 13
14. Rutgers (1-6, 0-4): After Northwestern, Knights play Wisconsin, Michigan, Penn State and Michigan State. Last week: 14
