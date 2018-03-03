No. 12 Michigan edged Wisconsin 6-5 in the first game of their best-of-three Big Ten Conference quarterfinal series in Ann Arbor, Mich. Tony Calderone's 23rd goal of the season — and fourth of the game — broke a 5-all tie at 11 minutes, 7 seconds of the third period.

Quinn Hughes had one goal and three assists for the Wolverines (19-13-3) while Joseph Cecconi had three assists.

Goalie Hayden Lavigne kept Michigan in the game, stopping 48 shots, including 17 in the third period when Wisconsin scored only once

Ryan Wagner led the Badgers (14-18-4) with two goals and one assist. He had a power-play goal just 1:13 into the final period, tying the score at 5-all. Kyle Hayton had 23 saves for Wisconsin.

No. 6 Ohio State 6, Michigan State 2: The Buckeyes (22-8-5) outscored the visiting Spartans 4-1 in the third period to break the game open. Mason Jobst's goal at 1:54 of the third gave Ohio State a 3-1 lead and proved to be the winner. Jobst also had two assists. Sasha Larocque, John Wiitala and Christian Lampasso had the other four goals for OSU in the third. The Spartans (12-21-2) were outshot 40-20.