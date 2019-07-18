Big Ten Media Days
When: Thursday-Friday
Where: Chicago
How to watch: Big Ten Network has more than 14 hours of programming over two days.
What to watch: Gophers coach P.J. Fleck's news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday. Gophers players Carter Coughlin, Tyler Johnson and Mo Ibrahim will appear on the BTN studio set later in the day. Gophers walk-on placeholder Casey O'Brien, a four-time cancer survivor, is scheduled to speak at Friday's kickoff luncheon, which will be televised (tape delayed) at 7 p.m. Saturday on BTN.
