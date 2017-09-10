Gallery: Heather Fleck rubbed the head of her husband, Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck, as he watched wide receivers practice Saturday night at Reser Stadium.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck waved at Gophers fans as he walked toward Minnesota's locker room hours before Saturday night's game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Shannon Brooks (23) tossed the ball in the air as he relaxed in an end zone before Saturday night's game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: David Kretsch, of Maple Grove, secured a handshake with Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck as Fleck headed toward the locker room before Saturday night's game against the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: Gophers players, including wide receiver Tyler Johnson, second from right, looked focused as they practiced before Saturday night's game against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Shannon Brooks (23) ran in for a 2-yard rushing touchdown in the opening seconds of the second quarter against the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: Minnesota players, including defensive back Duke McGhee (8) and defensive back Jacob Huff (2) celebrated after lineman Gary Moore forced a fumble in the first quarter as he hit Oregon State Beavers quarterback Jake Luton (6) behind the line of scrimmage, leading to a Minnesota recovery.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Rodney Smith (1) was brought down by Oregon State Beavers cornerback Shawn Wilson (2) after Smith made a run for a first down in the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Conor Rhoda (15) handed off the ball to running back Rodney Smith (1) in the first quarter.

Gallery: Oregon State Beavers quarterback Jake Luton (6) fumbled the ball as he was brought down by Minnesota defensive lineman Gary Moore (19) in the first quarter, leading to a Minnesota recovery.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers place kicker Emmit Carpenter (38) kicked a field goal set up by punter Jacob Herbers (47) in the first quarter, putting Minnesota up 10-0 over the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Duke McGhee (8) celebrated after an Oregon State fumble and turnover in the first quarter Saturday.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Merrick Jackson (93) celebrated after the ruling of a fumble against Oregon State Beavers was upheld Saturday in the first quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brandon Lingen (86) and running back Shannon Brooks (23) celebrated Brooks' 2-yard rushing touchdown in the first seconds of the second quarter Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers tight end Brandon Lingen (86) celebrated with runningback Rodney Smith (1) after Smith's third quarter touchdown against the Oregon State Beavers.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Duke McGhee (8) stopped Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins (17) as he tried to jump over McGhee in the third quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Shannon Brooks (23) broke through the defensive line for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Gallery: Minnesota Golden Gophers linebacker Jonathan Celestin (13) tackled Oregon State Beavers running back Artavis Pierce (21) for his second tackle in a row in the third quarter.

– Separation was the theme of Saturday night as the Gophers football team took to the road to face Oregon State.

For Minnesota’s offense, separation came in the form of the quarterback battle, in which senior Conor Rhoda took a big step forward by leading the Gophers to a 48-14 victory over the Beavers at Reser Stadium.

“Very excited about the outcome of the game,” Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said after improving to 2-0. “It’s not about the result but how we played. … They executed the game plan perfectly.”

And for Minnesota’s defense, separation was what it did to Oregon State and the football, forcing three Beavers turnovers, which Rhoda and Co. cashed in for 17 points.

“Today is the first time I saw Conor Rhoda control the football team,” Fleck said. “I thought he led better than he ever has.”

Rhoda had a sizzling first half, completing five of six passes for 134 yards and a touchdown and leading the Gophers on three scoring drives. He played deep into the fourth quarter, finishing 7-for-8 for 158 yards as the Gophers rolled to the 34-point win over the Beavers (1-2).

Gophers running back Shannon Brooks broke through Oregon State’s defensive line for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Meanwhile, the other QB in Minnesota’s battle, sophomore Demry Croft, had a costly fumble deep in Gophers territory in the second quarter that led to a Beavers TD. Croft didn’t play again until 3:46 remained in the fourth quarter with the Gophers up by 28 points.

But he made that late appearance count, running for a 64-yard TD with 2:53 left in the fourth quarter.

“We’re going to keep changing our best,” Fleck told KFAN when asked about the quarterback situation moving forward.

Shannon Brooks (17 carries, 91 yards) scored three touchdowns and Rodney Smith (30 carries, 92 yards) had one TD as the Gophers’ run game took over in the second half.

Rhoda started for the second consecutive game and quickly hooked up with his favorite target from the opener, sophomore wide receiver Tyler Johnson.

On Minnesota’s second possession, Rhoda made his first pass count by finding Johnson on a post pattern for a 67-yard touchdown play. Like last week’s opener, Johnson cut to the middle and outraced the Beavers defense for his second TD of the season.

Rhoda set up the play with a 6-yard gain after dropping back to pass on third-and-3.

Johnson would finish with four catches for 127 yards after his six-catch, 141-yard effort in the season opener against Buffalo.

The Gophers got a takeaway on Oregon State’s next possession when Noah Togiai caught a pass but fumbled after being hit by safety Duke McGhee. Minnesota’s Kiondre Thomas recovered at the Gophers 45.

Rhoda and the Gophers quickly converted the turnover into a field goal and a 10-0 lead.

Rhoda began the drive with a 5-yard run while being flushed from the pocket — his second positive scramble of the quarter. He then found Smith out of the backfield for a 22-yard gain to the OSU 33, and then hooked up with Johnson for 19. But the drive stalled at the Beavers 8, and Emmit Carpenter kicked a 26-yard field goal.

The Gophers got another turnover on the Beavers’ next possession when Gary Moore sacked Jake Luton, forcing a fumble that Kamal Martin recovered at the OSU 24. Some tough yards up the middle by Smith and Brooks gave Minnesota the ball at the 8. A pass interference call on OSU put the Gophers at the 2, and Brooks powered in for the touchdown and 17-0 lead 10 seconds into the second quarter.

With rain beginning to fall, Oregon State mounted its first productive drive of the game. The Beavers drove from their 20 to Minnesota’s 25 before the drive stalled. Instead of going for the field goal, the Beavers ran a fake, and Timmy Hernandez hit a sliding Tuli Wily-Matagi for the first down to the 17. Three plays later, Luton found Jordan Villamin in the corner of the end zone for a 16-yard TD reception that trimmed the Minnesota lead to 17-7 with 9:10 left in the half.

With Croft in for his second possession, the sophomore fumbled and Oregon State’s Bright Ugwoeghu recovered at the Gophers 17. After a pass interference penalty on Jacob Huff, Beavers running back Trevorris Johnson plowed in from the 2 to cut the lead to 17-14 with 8:33 left in the half.

Rhoda returned to the game on the next series, and the Gophers promptly marched down the field. A 22-yard hookup with Johnson, followed by back-to-back 17- and 16-yard runs by Brooks and Smith moved the ball to the 13. But Smith was stuffed twice for losses and was called for a chop block personal foul. Carpenter salvaged points on the drive by kicking a 49-yard field goal for a 20-14 lead with 2:41 left in the half.