Big loss: The engineering and construction company Fluor Corp. saw its shares drop 22 percent to $45.76 Friday after reporting a surprise first-quarter loss and lowering its profit guidance, citing revisions on a gas-fired power project.

Hitting the skids: Tesla dropped 5.5 percent to $281.86 Thursday after the electric carmaker said it lost $745 million in the first quarter as it is still struggling to produce more of its lower-cost Model 3 sedan. The company has $9.5 billion in long-term debt. Shares closed the week at $294.09.

Gobbled up: McDonald’s jumped 5.1 percent to $166.40 Monday after it reported healthier profit and revenue than analysts expected for the quarter. Sales at its restaurants open more than a year were much stronger than Wall Street had forecast. Shares closed Friday at $165.03.

Poor reception: Sprint dropped 13.6 percent to $5.61 and T-Mobile fell 6.2 percent to $60.51 after the two companies announced another attempt to merge. Sprint closed the week at $5.28; T-Mobile finished the week at $57.26.

Trade winds: Despite beating earnings estimates, electronic storage company Seagate Technology dropped 8.9 percent to $52.73 Tuesday after signaling concern about trade issues between the U.S. and China. The stock closed the week at $55.68.

Apple pays off: Apple shares rose 3.5 percent to $175.05 Wednesday after it reported a slightly better fiscal second quarter than expected, and added that it will use some of its tax savings to buy back stock and to raise its dividend. Shares closed the week at $183.83.

news services