A bicyclist was fatally struck from behind by a pickup truck on a rural road in Sherburne County, authorities said Thursday.

The collision occurred about 6:55 p.m. Tuesday on northbound 150th Avenue in Santiago Township and about 10 miles north of Becker, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Ronald H. Otremba, 60, of nearby Palmer Township, was riding in the lane of traffic when he was hit by the pickup driven by a 16-year-old girl.

The Sheriff's Office said the teen stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Authorities have yet to release her identity.