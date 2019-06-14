Lowertown lowdown

The 21st annual Twin Cities Jazz Festival will feature a homeboy headliner: acclaimed jazz-soul-hip-hop stylist Jose James, returning Friday to present his tribute to Bill Withers. Saturday’s headliner is award-winning jazz vocalist Nnenna Freelon. More than 300 acts, including saxophonist/singer Grace Kelly and stalwart reedman James Carter, will participate in the three-day free event. Cuban singer Mayito Rivera and pianist Jorge Luis Pacheco team up with Charanga Tropical for Thursday’s kickoff. Jon Bream

Thu.-Sat. Mears Park and other spots in Lowertown, St. Paul. Free, twincitiesjazzfestival.com.

Hugh Jackman is the consummate leading man, but is he charming enough to hold the attention of the Xcel? The Australian heartthrob and Tony-winning multitalent is mounting an international tour called The Man. The Music. The Show to test his mettle as an arena star. Inspired by the success of the 2017 film “The Greatest Showman,” Jackman’s one-man show also cobbles together songs from his turns in “Oklahoma!” “The Boy From Oz” and “Les Misérables.”

Jerard Fagerberg

7 p.m. Sat. Xcel Energy Center, St. Paul. $86.50+, ticketmaster.com.

After a hiatus, Bryant-Lake Bowl brings back its Pride Block Party during Twin Cities Pride weekend. A rainbow of personalities will entertain as Dykes Do Drag perform their best lip syncs and Foxy Tann emcees. Other performers include Venus DeMars and All the Pretty Horses and DJ Tricki Miki. A portion of the proceeds from the zero-waste event benefit OutFront Minnesota, whose mission is to create an environment where people are free to be who they are.

Melissa Walker

6-10:30 p.m. Fri. Bryant-Lake Bowl, Mpls. Free, bryantlakebowl.com.

A parade of famous filmmakers — including Ava DuVernay, Patty Jenkins and narrator Jodie Foster — express surprise that they’d never heard of Alice Guy-Blaché, who made history’s first narrative feature film. Much of the trailblazer’s work was credited to male colleagues, but the documentary “Be Natural,” a hit at the Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival, should help change that. Stylishly blending interviews with archival footage and vintage-y animation, it’s the inventive documentary she deserves.

Chris Hewitt

Ends Thu. St. Anthony Main, Mpls. $5-$9.50, mspfilm.org.

On “Window,” her third consecutive Grammy-winning album, celebrated jazz vocalist Cécile McLorin Salvant gives a master class. Accompanied only by equally adventurous pianist Sullivan Fortner, the 29-year-old evokes Billie Holiday, Sarah Vaughan and other greats yet finds her own voice, interpreting lesser-known songs by legendary writers (Richard Rodgers, Cy Coleman, Cole Porter) and one fairly contemporary tune, a wonderful new take on Stevie Wonder’s “Visions.”

J.B.

7 & 9 p.m. Wed. Dakota, Mpls. $25-$50, dakotacooks.com.

When Dominick Argento died in February, Minnesota lost an outstanding composer who spent the bulk of his creative life in the state. He is celebrated with a special memorial concert featuring performers he worked with in the Twin Cities, including soprano Maria Jette and tenor Vern Sutton. Also featured are the Vocal­Essence Ensemble Singers and Metropolitan Symphony Orchestra, which regularly played Argento’s music.

Terry Blain

3 p.m. Tue. Ted Mann Concert Hall, Mpls. Free, z.umn.edu/argentoconcert.

The sole surviving member of the influential Minneapolis folk-blues trio Koerner, Ray & Glover, Spider John Koerner will celebrate his 1,000th moon. That’s his way of saying his 81st birthday. The revue will feature music from Dakota Dave Hull, Charlie Parr, Nirmala Rajasekar, Dan Newton and others as well as tango dancers, a yo-yo trickster and quite possibly a few tunes and jokes from Koerner, who officially retired in 2017.

J.B.

7:30 p.m. Mon. Cedar Cultural Center, Mpls. $15-$18, thecedar.org.

Known for performing Bach’s sacred and secular cantatas, Oratory Bach Ensemble changed its name to the Bach Roots Festival this year. The new name brings a string of cantata performances, including a casual Bach & Brews series in various taprooms. The biggest events are two performances of Bach’s iconic Mass in B minor, with a high-quality cast of Minnesota singers led by artistic director Matthew Olson.

T.B.

7:30 p.m. Fri., Summit Center, St. Paul; 7:30 p.m. Sat., Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Mpls. $25, bachrootsfestival.com.

Take a break from modern-day conveniences and devices and time-warp back to the 19th century during Living History Weekends at the Landing in Shakopee. Costumed interpreters share what life was like for early Minnesotans. See how they worked and played along the Minnesota River through interactive demonstrations. Tour the historic buildings to find out how they dressed, ate and lived.

M.W.

Noon-5 p.m. Sun. and next Sun.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sat. The Landing, Shakopee. $8, threeriversparkdistrict.org.





































