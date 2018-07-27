Songs to celebrate sobriety

Held on beautiful grounds with a groundbreaking raison d’être, HazelFest returns for its sixth year of ­celebrating music and recovery. This year’s all-Minnesota, always-family-friendly lineup includes soul-searching hip-hop guru Brother Ali, soulful twang-rocker Chastity Brown, rootsy faves the Cactus Blossoms and Davina & the Vagabonds, plus Mary Bue, Mally, Dusty Heart, Katy Vernon and the Roe Family Singers. Recovery programming includes a musician’s panel with Mike Doughty and others. Truly a highlight of the summer concert season.Chris Riemenschneider

11 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Sat., Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation, Center City, Minn. $15-$25, hazeldenbettyford.org

En route to its five-city South Africa tour, Minnesota Orchestra will stop for a one-off concert in London at the BBC Proms, the world’s most prestigious summer classical festival. But first, Twin Cities audiences can preview the orchestra’s all-American Proms program: the frothy Overture to Leonard Bernstein’s “Candide,” Gershwin’s bluesy Piano Concerto with soloist Inon Barnatan (above) and a rare chance to hear Charles Ives’ Americana-soaked Second Symphony.

TERRY BLAIN

7:30 p.m. Wed., Orchestra Hall, Mpls., $25-$80, minnesotaorchestra.org

A teenager’s possibly possessed appendage dominates “Hand to God,” set largely in a classroom in a church basement. Actor Riley O’Toole is fantastic as both Jason, a teenager grieving his late father, and Tyrone, the profane and randy puppet that is attached to Jason’s hand but that he cannot seem to control. Directed by Christina Baldwin and also featuring Tracey Maloney and Eric Sharp, “Hand to God” is the funniest, most outrageous show in town.

CHRIS HEWITT

Ends Aug. 19, Jungle Theater, Mpls., $37-$47, jungletheater.com

Last time she was in town, Shelby J performed at three venues in two days in April — Target Center, Paisley Park and the Dakota. Of course, those were Prince-affiliated gigs. First, backing him on the big screen, then fronting the Funk Soldiers and finally sitting in with former NPG bandmate Liv Warfield. But Shelby has her own music, her own brand of modern Southern soul as featured on her 2017 album, “10.” In concert, the soulful North Carolinian might do a Purple piece, as well.

Jon BREAM

7 p.m. Fri.-Sat., Dakota, Mpls., $40-$60, dakotacooks.com

“If you’ve got no place to go/If you’re feeling down,” you could do a lot worse than heading to “Mamma Mia!” The Ordway’s production of this jukebox musical sprints past holes in the plot to get to full-throated renditions of timeless Abba songs, including “S.O.S.,” “Take a Chance on Me” and, perhaps most improbably, “Waterloo.” By the end of the show, they’ve given up on the story to perform a medley — and who can blame them when the hits are this catchy?

Chris Hewitt

Ends Aug. 5, Ordway Center, St. Paul, $48-$132, ordway.org

Couldn’t make it to Comic-Con in San Diego? No problem. Minnesota has its own comics celebration at Fan Fusion, billed the “gateway to geekdom.” Catch discussions on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, cosplay, the world of Harry Potter, Star Trek and more. Shop for fan merchandise, dress up as your favorite character and enjoy celebrity appearances including Dan Fogler, John Rhys-Davis and Christopher Priest.

Melissa Walker

2-8 p.m. Fri., 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m. next Sun. $12-$150, St. Paul RiverCentre, minnesotafanfusion.com

Free-fall into August with a dose of Tom Petty. Local all-star band All Tomorrow’s Petty opens the Star Tribune’s Music & Movies series Friday at the Lake Harriet Band Shell, followed by Cameron Crowe’s rock ’n’ roll valentine “Almost Famous.” This year’s movie theme is “Based on a True Story.” The series continues Aug. 10 with Roma di Luna and “Hidden Figures,” Aug. 17 with the Bad Man and “Catch Me If You Can” and Aug. 24 with Nooky Jones and “Cadillac Records.”

TIM CAMPBELL

7:30 p.m. Fridays in August, Lake Harriet, Mpls.

For the 33rd consecutive year, Highpoint Center for Printmaking showcases work by members of its studio cooperative. The show features 39 Twin Cities artists working in a variety of methods, from lithography to monotype, screen printing to polymergravure. That includes Anda Tanaka, who draws on her Iowa childhood. It also includes Soren Carlson-Donohoe’s juxtapositions of advertising images with, say, the clouds from a Super Mario video game.

ALICIA ELER

Ends Aug. 25, Highpoint Center for Printmaking, Mpls., highpointprintmaking.org

Nineties hippie-soul rocker Ben Harper and 74-year-old blues-harp vet Charlie Musselwhite of Paul Butterfield Blues Band fame earned such a rave reception for their 2013 collaboration “Get Up!” — including a Grammy for best blues album — they paired up again for another fun collection, “No Mercy in This Land.” The duo is mostly playing the new tunes on their current tour, with Harper’s wiry lap-steel-guitar work strong enough to keep up with Musselwhite’s harmonica power.

CHRIS RIEMENSCHNEIDER

8 p.m. Wed., Palace Theatre, St. Paul, $50-$75, eTix.com






































