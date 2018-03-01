Best Buy Co.’s same-store sales grew 9 percent during the fourth quarter, the company said this morning, a stunning jump that showed it is benefiting from improving consumer confidence and fewer competitors.

The nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer attributed the sales growth to strong demand for video games and better product availability during the crucial holiday period.

“The company was firing on all cylinders,” Hubert Joly, the company’s chairman and chief executive, said.

Profit fell 40 percent in the quarter, however, as the Richfield-based company paid performance bonuses to more than 85,000 employees and it faced costs due to the new U.S. tax law.

Net income was $364 million, or $1.23 a share, in the three months ended Feb. 3, down from $607 million, or $1.91 a share, a year earlier.

Adjusted for one-time gains and costs, earnings per share were $2.42, a bump of 26 percent that far outpaced the $2.05 per-share projections from analysts, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue in the quarter was $15.4 billion, up 14 percent from $13.5 billion a year ago.

Best Buy said it expects same-store sales to grow 1.5 to 2.5 percent in the first quarter of its new fiscal year, a pace that is strong but far more normal for an established retailer.

The forecast also reflects the seasonal drop-off in demand for electronics in comparison to the just-finished quarter that includes the holidays and pre-Super Bowl period.

After the news, the company’s stock rose 1.4 percent in early trading amid a flat broader market.

“Customers are responding very positively to our Best Buy 2020 strategy,” Joly said. He added that efforts to improve the in-store experience, lower employee turnover and increased training played a role.

For the just completed fiscal year, the company saw overall sales increase 5.6 percent to $42.1 billion. Earnings per share dropped 13 percent to $3.26 from $3.74 from a year earlier.

The results came a day after Best Buy announced it will close 250 of its free-standing Best Buy mobile stores. The decision will mean a tax restructuring hit of up to $56 million.

The stores — most of which are in shopping malls, and at 1,400 square feet are much smaller than Best Buy’s 40,000-square-foot big-box stores — have become less profitable for the Richfield-based electronics chain.

Joly notified employees Wednesday of the closings, saying it is part of a strategy of “continuous optimization.” Best Buy first began operating the mobile phone stores in 2006, a year before the iPhone launched.

The company reported continued strength in online sales, which rose 18 percent for the quarter. Online sales added $2.8 billion in revenue, the company’s highest to date. For the year, online sales generated $6 billion.

Moody retail analyst Charlie O’Shea said in a note to investors that while year-over-year online growth was down slightly, the revenue “speaks to the strength of Best Buy’s brick-and-mortar footprint, as well as reinforces our view that consumers still value the store experience.”

While Best Buy continues to face pressure from Amazon, Walmart, Target and other retailers who sell similar gadgets, it has outdistanced several rivals. Privately-held H.H. Gregg Inc. announced last spring it would close all stores in 20 states, and RadioShack filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and shuttered more than 1,000 stores last year.

With a windfall tied to lower corporate tax rates, the retailer handed out bonuses of $1,000 to full-time employees and $500 to part-timers, many of them front-line workers at its stores. Joly hedged when asked by reporters whether the company expects a bump in sales as consumers have more in the paychecks, as many backers of the Republican plan predict.

“In terms of forecasting the trickle down, we’re not in the best position to answer that question,” Joly said. “What we can say for sure is that the consumer is in good shape, generally speaking, they’re excited by technology.”

Joly noted that consumer confidence is as high as it’s been since 2000, and said his focus is on improving the customer experience online and in stores, as well as expanding services, such as its in-home consultations. The company is aiming to leverage its Geek Squad expertise in stores and one-on-one house calls to help people learn to simplify the vast numbers of gadgetry and to put it to better use.

The strategy requires more investment in training and a slower rollout, which means a longer wait to see a payoff in higher sales, Joly said. Best Buy now has about 375 consultants in its home service program.

For the new fiscal year, Best Buy executives expect sales to be flat to 2 percent higher. Operating income is also expected to be flat. They expect earnings per share to rise 9 percent to 13 percent, driven by a lower tax rate and share repurchasing. They forecast adjusted earnings of between $4.80 and $5 a share for the new year.