Toilet paper isn’t the only item selling swiftly in stores.

Richfield-based Best Buy has also seen an uptick in sales of devices to make it easier to work from home. Think keyboards, monitors, webcams and laptops.

This week, an increasing number of companies around the U.S. have begun telling their employees to work from home if they can. For example, Minneapolis-based Target Corp, which employs more than 10,000 corporate employees in the Twin Cities, told its headquarters employees on Monday that they should begin working remotely if their role allows it until the end of April.

In addition to computing devices, Best Buy said sales of freezers and refrigerators have also been brisk in recent days. That’s not surprising as many consumers have become stockpiling food and other supplies as many schools are canceling classes and health experts emphasize the importance of social distancing in the days and weeks to come.

“We are seeing a surge in demand across the country for products that allow people to work or learn from home as well as those products that allow people to refrigerate or freeze food,” Carly Charlson, a Best Buy spokeswoman said in a statement. “Our teams are working hard to meet this demand while keeping their safety top of mind.”