Best Buy said Wednesday its sales grew 6.2 percent in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago, as consumer electronics continue to become part of everyday life and retailers in general benefit from a confident consumer.
The company also raised its sales and profit outlook for the year ahead, continuing a rally among many of the nation's leading retailers as they head into the crucial holiday season.
The company now expects same-store sales to rise 3.5 to 4.5 percent, compared to the previous forecast of 2 percent. It edged up its forecast for earnings per share to $4.95 to $5.10, an increase of 5 to 10 cents.
CEO Hubert Joly said in a statement that the sales growth was helped by a favorable consumer environment, and "driven by how consumers are responding to the unique and elevated experience we are building."
For the quarter, the Richfield-based company reported adjusted earnings of $0.91, an increase of 32 percent, on sales of $9.37 billion.
Sales for the June-to-August period were the largest in 15 years.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.