Best Buy’s momentum coming off a blockbuster holiday continued into the spring when the retailer’s comparable store sales rose an impressive 7.1 percent.

The Richfield-based retailer beat analysts’ and its own expectations in the first quarter. It saw growth across most of its business, with the largest drivers being mobile phones, appliances, computing, tablets and smart home.

“This top-line strength is the result of continued healthy consumer confidence, product innovation in multiple areas of technology, and our unique value proposition resonating with customers,” CEO Hubert Joly said in a statement. “We are executing well and customers are responding positively to the unique experience we provide to them online, in stores and in their homes.”

Net profit rose 11 percent to $208 million, up from $188 million in the same quarter a year ago. When adjusted for one-time expenses, it earned 82 cents a share, far surpassing analysts’ expectations for 74 cents.

Online sales rose 12 percent.

Finance chief Corie Barry said Best Buy expects to see the trend continue into the second quarter, but noted that the company will be up against strong numbers from a year ago. So it forecast comparable store sales to grow 3 to 4 percent.

The company did not update its full-year guidance.