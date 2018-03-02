A 21-year-old Bemidji man died this week after he was found unresponsive in a fish house during the International Eelpout Festival on Leech Lake.

Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the fish house about 9 a.m. Sunday. The man was taken to Park Rapids Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

The Ramsey County medical examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The annual four-day festival in Walker attracts thousands of visitors.