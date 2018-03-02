A 21-year-old Bemidji man died this week after he was found unresponsive in a fish house during the International Eelpout Festival on Leech Lake.
Cass County sheriff’s deputies were called to the fish house about 9 a.m. Sunday. The man was taken to Park Rapids Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
The Ramsey County medical examiner is performing an autopsy to determine the cause of death.
The annual four-day festival in Walker attracts thousands of visitors.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Auditor: State, not the historical society, should control preservation office
Legislative Auditor James Nobles said the preservation office influences development and should be controlled by the state government, not the independent Minnesota Historical Society.
Local
end of the line for ice fishing
A recent thaw has coincided with the deadline for anglers in the southern two-thirds of Minnesota to remove their ice houses from lakes. Above, conservation…
West Metro
Girl, 6, dies of injuries suffered in Richfield bus-car crash
Her father, brother and sister were also injured Monday.
Minneapolis
Tension rises between county attorney, police union in Noor grand jury investigation
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman reiterated that he has no timetable for making his decision of whether or not to charge officer Mohamed Noor.
North Metro
Charges: Minister was drunk when he drove wrong way, killed Minneapolis 911 dispatcher on way to job
The onetime instructor at a faith-based university in Minneapolis had a blood-alcohol content of more than twice the legal limit, according to authorities.