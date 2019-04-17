Belle Plaine police are asking for the public’s help locating a 15-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday night after a Le Sueur track meet.

Andrew James Raymond Cunat was last seen around 9 p.m. following the sporting event. Authorities say he failed to come home afterward and didn’t return to school the next day.

“Andrew is a straight-A student and it is not like him to not return home or be late to school,” according to the Minnesota Department of Criminal Apprehension. Relatives are unable to reach him and are concerned for his welfare.

Andrew is described as a lanky five-foot-eight teen, weighing about 115 pounds, with brown hair, green eyes and braces. He was last seen wearing bluejeans, a black Nike hoodie, gray sneakers with white bottoms and a black Adidas backpack with blue stripes on the side.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Belle Plaine Police Department at 952-496-8423 or dial 911.