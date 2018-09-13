The Vikings are one of the teams guaranteed to make a visit to Lambeau Field in Green Bay every year. Over time, players come away with stories to tell and experiences that are unique to playing in a stadium packed with Cheeseheads.

 

VideoVideo (01:29): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph recount their experiences with fans (and beer) while playing at Lambeau field.
VideoVideo (01:58): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen talked to reporters about playing at Green Bay, the Packers' fan base and the importance of having a routine while on the road.
VideoVideo (03:50): With Vikings fans' favorite rivalry up next, reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down all that is happening in anticipation of game two against Green Bay. Will Aaron Rodgers play? How will Kirk Cousins handle his first game as a Viking at Lambeau Field?