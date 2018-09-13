The Vikings are one of the teams guaranteed to make a visit to Lambeau Field in Green Bay every year. Over time, players come away with stories to tell and experiences that are unique to playing in a stadium packed with Cheeseheads.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (01:29): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph recount their experiences with fans (and beer) while playing at Lambeau field. Video (01:29): Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs and tight end Kyle Rudolph recount their experiences with fans (and beer) while playing at Lambeau field.

Tom Baker for Star Tribune Video (01:58): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen talked to reporters about playing at Green Bay, the Packers' fan base and the importance of having a routine while on the road. Video (01:58): Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen talked to reporters about playing at Green Bay, the Packers' fan base and the importance of having a routine while on the road.