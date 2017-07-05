Frozen cocktails have been appealing and refreshing ever since we’ve had blenders and a thirst to quench on a hot day.

But lately, these arctic treats are in the spotlight — with new, creative takes making their way into bars and restaurants and luring home bartenders who happen to have freezers full of ice cube trays.

Frosé was all the rage a year ago. Now, frozen Negronis are taking their spin around town. But there are nearly unlimited options for achieving brain freeze via some icy, boozy goodness. Frozen cocktails can be as simple or as complicated as you want them to be. An ounce or two of a spirit, a few splashes of juice and a few cups of ice and you’re set.

But it’s the extra flair via inspired ingredients that really makes these spiked slurpees shine. Fruit and herbs always make for bright, summery additions. Wine, bitters, vermouths, syrups and liqueurs can all be incorporated, as well — just as they would in a liquid cocktail.

Garnish with edible flowers, citrus peel or fresh mint. Grab a pretty straw. Keep in mind that cold dulls flavors — so you’re looking for bold boosts rather than subtle touches.

But otherwise, hey, it’s summer. Almost anything goes.

There’s only one rule here: When the weather is hot, it’s gotta be frosty.

Campari-Rosé Slush

Makes 4.

Note: Think of this as a best-of mashup of a frozen rosé and a frozen negroni. Simple syrup can be purchased at many liquor stores or made by heating equal parts sugar and water until sugar is dissolved; cool before using. When making frozen drinks, add liquids to the blender before frozen substances for easier processing. From Amelia Rayno.

• 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) Campari

• 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) simple syrup (see Note)

• About 10 fresh mint leaves, plus 4 more for garnish

• 1 1/2 c. rosé wine, frozen into cubes

• 1 1/2 c. grapefruit juice, frozen into cubes

• 1 1/2 c. ice

Directions

In a blender, add the Campari, simple syrup and 10 mint leaves, then the frozen rosé, grapefruit juice and ice. Process until totally smooth, then pour into short glasses and garnish each with a single mint leaf.

Frozen G & T

Makes 4.

Note: Simple syrup can be purchased at many liquor stores or made by heating equal parts sugar and water until sugar is dissolved; cool before using. When making frozen drinks, add liquids to the blender before frozen substances for easier processing. A craft tonic syrup, available in many liquor stores, is an option for adding depth to the cocktail, but it’s not necessary. From Amelia Rayno.

• 3 oz. (6 tbsp.) gin

• Juice of 1 lime, about 1 oz. (2 tbsp.)

• 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) tonic syrup, optional (see Note)

• 2 1/2 c. tonic, frozen into cubes

• 1 c. ice

• Dash of bitters, for garnish, optional

• Lime twist, for garnish, optional

• Cucumber wedge, for garnish, optional

Directions

Pour gin, lime juice, simple syrup and tonic syrup into blender, then add the frozen tonic and ice. Process until very smooth. Pour into slender glasses and garnish with a dash of bitters, a lime twist and a wedge of cucumber.

Cucumber and Green Chartreuse Frozen Daiquiri

Serves 6.

Note: Put the chartreuse and rum bottles in the freezer a day ahead, if possible. The liquors won’t freeze but they will keep the ice from melting too quickly when the drink is assembled. Simple syrup can be purchased at many liquor stores or made by heating equal parts sugar and water until dissolved; cool before using. When making frozen drinks, add liquids to blender before frozen substances for easier processing. Adapted from Elana Lepkowski in SeriousEats.com.

• 5 oz. (1/2 c. plus 2 tbsp.) white rum

• 4 oz. (8 tbsp.) green chartreuse

• 2 oz. (4 tbsp.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 1 cucumber, seeds removed, and cut in chunks

• Juice of 2 limes, about 2 oz. (4 tbsp.)

• 4 c. ice

• 6 lemon slices, for garnish, optional

Directions

In blender, combine rum, chartreuse, simple syrup, cucumber, lime juice and ice. Process until smooth. Pour into a short glass and garnish with a lemon slice.

Whiskey Mango Freeze

Serves 4.

Note: Put the whiskey bottle in the freezer a day ahead, if possible. The liquor won’t freeze but it will keep the ice from melting too quickly when the drink is assembled. Simple syrup can be purchased at many liquor stores or made by heating equal parts sugar and water until dissolved; cool before using. When making frozen drinks, add liquids to blender before frozen substances for easier processing. From Amelia Rayno

• 2 mangoes, peeled sliced and frozen (or about 3 c. pre-frozen mango)

• 3 oz. (6 tbsp.) whiskey

• Juice from 1 lime, about 1 oz. (2 tbsp.)

• 1 c. orange juice

• 1 oz. (2 tbsp.) simple syrup (see Note)

• 6 shakes bitters

• 1 c. ice

• 4 bing or maraschino cherries from a jar or can, for garnish, optional

Directions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and process until smooth. Pour into Mason jars or other glassware, and top with cherries.

Watermelon, Lime and Tequila Frozen Cocktail

Serves 4.

Note: Simple syrup can be purchased at many liquor stores or made by heating equal parts sugar and water until dissolved; cool before using. When making frozen drinks, add liquids to the blender before frozen substances for easier processing. The strawberries offer a deeper color, but aren’t necessary. Adapted from Bonappetit.com.

• 6 oz. (3/4 c.) tequila blanco

• 4 oz. (1/2 c.) simple syrup (see Note)

• Juice from 2 limes (about 2 oz. or 4 tbsp.)

• 1 jalapeño, seeded and deveined

• 3 1/2 c. watermelon pieces, frozen, plus thin, unfrozen wedges for garnish, optional

• 3/4 c. frozen strawberries, optional

Directions

In blender, combine tequila, simple syrup, lime juice, jalapeño, frozen watermelon and strawberries. Process until smooth. Pour into tall glasses and top with watermelon wedges.