The 21-year-old man fatally shot by police Saturday in Brooklyn Center had threatened officers with a knife and could not be subdued with Tasers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said Thursday.

Kobe Edgar Dimock-Heisler, who lived with his grandparents in the 5900 block of N. Halifax Avenue, died after being shot several times inside the home just after 4 p.m. Saturday.

The BCA identified the three officers who discharged their weapons as:

• Brandon Akers, who has been with the Brooklyn Center department for eight years. He discharged his Taser and his firearm.

• Cody Turner, who has been with the department for 10 years, discharged his Taser and his firearm.

• Steven Holt, who has been with the department for five years, discharged his Taser.

All three are on standard administrative leave.

According to the BCA, four police officers went to the residence after a 911 call from a family member about a domestic dispute involving a man armed with a hammer and a knife. At the scene, they tried without success to physically control Dimock-Heisler, and eventually Holt and Turner fired their Tasers at him. Dimock-Heisler remained combative and produced a knife, the BCA said. Akers and Turner then shot him.

Crime-scene investigators found a knife next to Dimock-Heisler's body, the BCA said.

All four officers inside the home were wearing body cameras, which captured video of the incident.

Once its investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office for consideration of possible charges.

Dimock-Heisler's family has said that he was on the autism spectrum. And according to a mental health order, he had a history of threatening suicide and suffered from severe depression that had led to him stabbing himself in the abdomen, according to a mental health court order that also warned five months ago that he was at risk of causing physical violence.

On March 25, Dimock-Heisler was ordered by a Hennepin County court referee to be committed as mentally ill to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, two weeks after his admission there for a self-inflicted stab wound. He hurt himself after clashing with his father, a court filing revealed.

He also was hospitalized in Minneapolis for several days in January after threatening suicide and running to a bridge.

Dimock-Heisler suffers from a "substantial psychiatric disorder … which grossly impairs his judgment, behavior, capacity to recognize reality and ability to reason or understand," the order stated. "As a consequence, [Dimock-Heisler] poses a substantial likelihood of causing physical harm."

The voluntary commitment to North Memorial for mental health treatment was to last for up to six months but was stayed by the court under several conditions, including that he not harm himself or others. He remained in the hospital's psychiatric ward for three weeks before moving in with his grandparents, said Jason Heisler, Dimock-Heisler's father.

In his published obituary, his family focused on Dimock-Heisler's happier qualities, describing him as "extremely kindhearted and generous … loved and adored by everyone who knew him."

"An avid horticulturalist, Kobe began cultivating and propagating lilies at the age of 4," his family wrote. "He cross-pollinated two lily strains and created a new one. He cared for his succulents and other plants, often grafting, rooting, and propagating new plants. … He was a parade tricyclist, often riding his unique bike in public parades like Mayday or community events like Open Streets. He also enjoyed bicycle camping, twice riding with his father on the North Shore on a bike trip to Canada. Kobe, a professionally trained chef, enjoyed feeding people and making great meals for family. He also created and sewed stuffed animals that he shared with the children he knew."

Services for Dimock-Heisler will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday at Estes Funeral Chapel in Minneapolis. On Sunday afternoon, a bike ride will be held in his honor.

Staff writers Paul Walsh and Pamela Miller contributed to this report.